US records nearly 20 mass killings for the year so far

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. has recorded nearly 20 mass killings so far this year.

The majority of them were domestic violence attacks that received scant national attention compared to high-profile public shootings in recent years at schools, churches and concerts. A database compiled by The Associated Press, Northeastern University and USA Today shows that the number of mass killings is on track to hold steady in 2019 from past years.

Four mass shootings happened in public places so far this year, compared with 10 in 2018 and seven in 2017. But 2019 saw a big increase in the number of mass killings in domestic disputes, helping to keep this year's overall numbers similar to past years.

There have been 10 family mass killings this year. There were 10 during all of 2017.