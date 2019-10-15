US judge weighs extradition of ex-Bosnian military policeman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A magistrate judge will decide if a former Bosnian military policeman now living in Missouri should be sent back to face war crime charges for allegedly raping an imprisoned pregnant Serbian woman during the Bosnian war in the early 1990s.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen on Tuesday gave the attorney for 58-year-old Adem Kostjerevac (Ah'-DEM Kos-te-YUR-oh-vic) 30 days to file a response to the extradition efforts. A ruling is expected in December.

Bosnia requested Kostjerevac's extradition in August. He has lived in St. Louis County for 17 years.

Kostjerevac served with the army of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He's accused of repeatedly raping the woman following her 1992 arrest, causing a miscarriage.

Kostjerevac's attorney, Kayla Williams, says she will make the case that Kostjerevac's accuser was mistaken in identifying him as her assailant.