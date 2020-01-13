Two Rivers officer cleared in fatal shooting

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — A Two Rivers police officer was justified in using deadly force when he fatally shot a man during a traffic stop, according to investigators.

Nash Fiske, 31, was a passenger in a vehicle when he was killed on Nov. 4, 2019.

Investigators say when Officer Dakota Gamez approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana, prompting him to call for backup. When another officer arrived on scene, the driver of the vehicle complied by stepping out of the vehicle to be searched.

When the passenger door opened for Fiske to step out, Gamez told investigators he saw Fiske reach near his outer left leg for a black handgun, according to the investigative report.

Gamez said he feared for his safety and the safety of the other officer when Fiske put his hand on the gun so he drew his duty pistol and shot Fiske.

The firearm was recovered and during a search of the vehicle, agents recovered a Ruger 9 mm handgun in the center console and ammunition in the trunk along with a large quantity of marijuana, WLUK-TV reported.

According to the medical examiner's report, Fiske had significant levels of methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

The Manitowoc County District Attorney says no criminal charges will be filed against Gamez.