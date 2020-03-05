Tulare, California police: 6 shot, 1 killed after funeral

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Tulare, California are looking for a lone gunman who opened fire on a large gathering, killing one man and wounding five others, including a little girl.

Tulare Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said a 23-year-old man was killed, and the 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times.

News outlets reported that it happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, as a group of more than 50 people gathered following the burial of a man who died in a car crash. Witnesses said a single person walked up and fired multiple rounds, Hinojosa said.

The scene was chaotic as officers arrived, and the entire department is helping investigate the crime scene, Hinojosa said.