Tucson police: Body found in burning car now a homicide case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they’re investigating a homicide after a man died in a burning car.
They say multiple calls came around 2 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle fire in midtown Tucson.
Officers arrived to find a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was quickly extinguished and a Tucson Fire Department crew notified police that a deceased person was located in the vehicle.
The investigation was initially classified as a suspicious death.
Police on Sunday positively identified the victim as 45-year-old Luis Diaz.
They say detectives now are investigating the death as a homicide, but didn’t immediately release any other details.
