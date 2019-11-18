Toddler shot in the leg at Florida apartment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the leg at an apartment and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook that the shooting was not believed to be a random act.

Police arrived at an apartment complex after receiving a call about a shooting Sunday. The statement said the bullet was fired from inside the apartment.

The toddler was taken to a Daytona Beach hospital, and then transferred to a children’s hospital in Orlando. Authorities said the injury was not life-threatening.

No one has been arrested or charged, but the investigation is ongoing.