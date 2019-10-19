Third arrest made in case of model encased in concrete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have arrested who they believe to be a third suspect in the killing of a woman who was found encased in concrete in the desert.

Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for 39-year-old Casandra Bascones who faces multiple charges including first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Authorities say 24-year-old model Esmeralda Gonzalez was missing for five months before her body was found Oct. 8 encased in a homemade concrete and wooden structure.

Investigators say they believe Gonzalez was held against her will in 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino's home.

Investigators say an anonymous tip led police to him.

Police also arrested his 31-year-old girlfriend Lisa Mort suspected of harboring, hiding or helping a felony offender.

Neither Prestipino or Mort had a listed attorney to comment on their behalf.