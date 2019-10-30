https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Thieves-strip-new-Wasilla-home-of-wire-cause-14574355.php
Thieves strip new Wasilla home of wire, cause $3,500 damage
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are seeking witnesses to the theft of wire at a new Wasilla home.
Troopers on Tuesday afternoon responded to a burglary at the new home on Ridge Line Drive.
Investigators say thieves stripped the new home of about $500 worth of wire and caused $3,500 in damage.
Troopers urged people with information to call them or contact the area Crime Stoppers organization.
View Comments