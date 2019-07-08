The Latest: All 4 suspects are captured after deputy killed

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies gather at a GBI vehicle along Highland Avenue, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Gainesville Ga., where a Hall County Sheriff's deputy was shot the night before. Authorities were searching Monday for suspects after a Georgia sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout northeast of Atlanta.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Georgia sheriff's deputy killed in a shootout (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A Georgia sheriff says all four suspects wanted in connection with the killing of a sheriff's deputy have now been apprehended.

An intense search had been ongoing much of Monday until mid-afternoon, when the Hall County Sheriff's Office said all suspects were in custody.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said one of the four — 19-year-old Hector Garcia Solis — is suspected of firing the shot that killed Deputy Nicolas Dixon late Sunday night in Gainesville.

Authorities said Dixon was among several deputies who tried to stop a stolen vehicle, and the four occupants got out and ran from the officers shortly before the shooting happened.

Sheriff's officials haven't said what charges the other three could face.

12:35 p.m.

Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with felony murder in the killing of a Georgia sheriff's deputy.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Crouch said Monday that Hector Garcia is suspected of killing Deputy Nicholas Dixon in a shootout late Sunday night in Gainesville.

Crouch said Garcia was wounded in the shooting. The sheriff said a second suspect was apprehended by a police dog. Officers were still searching Monday for two additional suspects they consider armed and dangerous.

Hall County sheriff's spokesman Derreck Booth said several deputies had tried to stop a stolen vehicle before the shooting happened.

12:15 p.m.

A Georgia sheriff says the deputy killed in a shootout northeast of Atlanta was a 28-year-old lawman who leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Crouch says the fallen deputy — Nicholas Dixon — had been with the department for three years.

Authorities were searching for multiple suspects Monday in connection with the Sunday night shooting in Gainesville. The city is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

Hall County sheriff's spokesman Derreck Booth said several deputies had tried to stop a stolen vehicle before the shooting happened.

8 a.m.

Authorities say they're searching for suspects after a Georgia sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout northeast of Atlanta.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Monday that the deputy was killed while exchanging gunfire with a suspect Sunday night.

Hall County sheriff's spokesman Derreck Booth tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution several deputies had tried to stop a stolen vehicle before the shooting happened.

The sheriff's office said a search for multiple suspects was underway Monday morning.

Gainesville is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.