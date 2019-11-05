The Latest: Police seek to ID suspect in fatal stabbing

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal stabbing over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Authorities are trying to identify a suspect they say fatally stabbed a customer who cut in line for a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes in Maryland.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters Tuesday that the detectives believe 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill was systematically cutting in line for 15 minutes before another customer confronted him and an argument spilled outside the restaurant.

Stawinski said investigators believe Davis was fatally stabbed once Monday night.

Police are circulating surveillance video of the unidentified suspect and of a woman who apparently was with him and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month.

