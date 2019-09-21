The Latest: Police say suspect in bike attack also shot cop

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the nonfatal shooting of a Chicago police officer (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding a Chicago police officer on Saturday morning is the bicyclist suspected of shooting a woman in broad daylight near downtown earlier this week.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) tweeted Saturday that the suspect in both shootings is 45-year-old Michael Blackman, who he says should be considered armed and dangerous. Blackman hasn't been charged in either shooting.

Police spokesman say Blackman is suspected of shooting and wounding the officer Saturday morning on the city's South Side. The officer, whose name hasn't been released, underwent surgery and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Guglielmi on Friday released surveillance video from a bicycle shop showing Blackman at the counter not long before the woman was shot Wednesday morning. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the woman underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

___

11:08 a.m.

Chicago police say an officer was shot and wounded and two others were seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle in a separate incident.

Police spokesmen say an officer was shot Saturday morning on the South Side and hospitalized in critical condition. They say the shooter was believed to be a fugitive and that he got away.

Meanwhile, two other officers were hospitalized early Saturday with abrasions, contusions, internal injuries and possible bone fractures. Police say the officers responded to a call of a man with a gun inside a restaurant shortly after 4 a.m. on the South Side. After the officers patted down the man, he pushed past them, ran outside, got into a vehicle and drove off, dragging both officers before getting away.

The officers' names haven't been released.