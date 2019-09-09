The Latest: No bomb with suspicious vehicle in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the suspicious vehicle and evacuations in downtown Baltimore (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Baltimore's mayor says police have not detected a bomb after investigating a suspicious vehicle in a downtown parking garage and evacuating nearby buildings.

Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young said in a statement Monday afternoon that the area remains blocked off following the evacuations. He said precautionary sweeps will continue through the area for the next several hours. People whose vehicles are stuck downtown were encouraged to find another way home.

Authorities shut down a large swath of the city's downtown Monday morning. Large office buildings, apartments and a shopping mall were affected.

One of the buildings that was evacuated is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. People in some of the surrounding buildings were asked to shelter in place. No one was reported hurt.

____

12:58 p.m.

Buildings are being evacuated and streets are being blocked off in downtown Baltimore as police investigate a suspicious vehicle at a parking garage.

Media outlets reported Monday that bomb technicians and hazardous materials crews have been dispatched to the scene.

One of the buildings that was evacuated is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Stephen Luck, a security specialist at T. Rowe Price, told The Baltimore Sun that the building's fire alarm activated shortly after 11 a.m.

He said the company later told employees that a suspicious vehicle was being investigated in the garage.

People in some of the surrounding buildings have been asked to shelter in place. No one has been reported hurt.