https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/The-Latest-Highway-Patrol-says-3-killed-at-14843445.php
The Latest: Highway Patrol says 3 killed at Oklahoma Walmart
DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.
Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.
___
10:30 a.m.
Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.
Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”
View Comments