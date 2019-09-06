The Latest: Feds: Embattled mayor took $600K in bribes

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Mayor Jasiel Correia speaks about his indictment during a news conference in Fall River, Mass. Correia was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and faces additional charges. (Dave Souza/The Herald News of Fall River via AP, File) less FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Mayor Jasiel Correia speaks about his indictment during a news conference in Fall River, Mass. Correia was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and faces additional ... more Photo: David Souza, AP Photo: David Souza, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Feds: Embattled mayor took $600K in bribes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a Massachusetts mayor (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Federal authorities say at least four business owners paid a total of $600,000 in bribes to a Massachusetts mayor in exchange for official letters needed to obtain a license to set up a marijuana business.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arrested Friday on charges he conspired to extort the companies.

A message seeking comment was left for Correia's attorney.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling told a news conference that Correia used the money he received in bribes to support a lavish lifestyle and cover mounting legal bills.

Once a rising political star in Massachusetts, Correia has remained in office despite efforts to force him out amid his legal troubles.

___

11:10 a.m.

A Massachusetts mayor already accused of stealing investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle has been arrested on charges he conspired to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

The FBI's Boston office said in a tweet Friday that Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia's chief of staff has been arrested on similar charges.

A message seeking comment was left for Correia's attorney.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference Friday to discuss the developments.

The 27-year-old Correia was first elected at age 23. He has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding investors in an app he created and filing false tax returns.

In a strange turn of events, Correia was recalled and reelected on the same night last March. He is seeking reelection.