The Latest: Pilot dies as plane crashes into California home

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a plane crash into a Southern California house (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Police say the pilot of a small plane that crashed into a Southern California home has died.

Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco said Thursday that authorities believe the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Cirrus SR22.

The pilot was not immediately identified.

Blanco says authorities don't know what caused the plane to crash into the residence, igniting a fire. A father and child inside the house escaped unharmed.

___

12:10 p.m.

Police say two occupants of a Southern California home were not harmed when a small plane crashed into the residence and ignited a fire.

Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco says a father and child were home at the time and escaped without injuries.

Blanco says the plane was a single-engine Cirrus SR22, but he had no information about who was aboard the craft when it went down late Thursday morning.

___

12:02 p.m.

Authorities say a single-engine plane has crashed into a house in Southern California, sparking a house fire.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department was at the scene of the crash late Thursday morning. Fire officials say the occupants of the house were accounted for.

There was no immediate information on how many people were on the plane, nor their conditions.

TV news helicopters showed a large portion of the house gutted and smoldering.

A parachute was draped over trees. Some small planes are equipped with parachutes for emergency landings.

Upland is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.