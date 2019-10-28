Texts, photos link suspected accomplices in officer killing

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Prosecutors say a man killed by Big Island police after shooting and killing an officer had a loyal group of friends who helped him elude capture for three days.

Three of those people are on trial together, accused of aiding Justin Waiki. Police say Waiki killed Officer Bronson Kaliloa during a traffic stop last year in Puna. Police tracked him down three days later and he was killed in a shootout with officers.

West Hawaii Today reports testimony in the trial is revealing communications between Krystle Ferreira, Malia Lajala and Jorge Pagan-Torres. They're charged with hindering prosecution and attempted murder.

Prosecutors say photos and text messages taken from a fourth alleged accomplice's phone shows they were helping Waiki.

Their attorneys dispute that they helped him.

The trial continues Tuesday.

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com