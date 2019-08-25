Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson faces domestic assault charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has been arrested on a domestic assault charge stemming from an argument with his girlfriend.

A woman told police the argument began Saturday night after she found another woman's fake eyelashes in Thompson's room. Thompson and the woman said they had been dating for four years.

A witness told police he heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman and yelling that he would "shoot up the school."

Police say Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats.

Tennessee issued a statement saying "we are aware of the situation and waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place."

Thompson, a sophomore from Irmo, South Carolina, made 10 starts last season. He recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25