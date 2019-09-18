Tekashi 6ix9ine recounts abduction for jury at NYC trial

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, Milan, Italy.

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has heard rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (six-NYN') describe getting abducted at gunpoint last year amid a dispute between rival factions of a violent street gang he joined.

The account came on Wednesday during 6ix9ine's testimony at the Manhattan trial of two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. One of the defendants, Anthony "Harv" Ellison, is accused of abducting and robbing 6ix9ine.

The 23-year-old 6ix9ine claimed that after Ellison and another armed man forced him into a stolen car, they beat him and drove him to his Brooklyn home. He said they stole a bag of his jewelry before releasing him.

6ix9ine was testifying as a prosecution witness after pleading guilty earlier this year. He previously testified that he had joined the gang to increase his street credibility.