Teen pleas to lesser charges in Olathe shooting death

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy originally charged with murder in a high school student’s death in Olathe has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Rolland Kobelo pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery and distribution of Xanax. The plea deal calls for him to be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports Kobelo was initially charged with felony murder in the death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in March.

Authorities say Padgett was shot during an unsuccessful drug deal for $8 of Xanax.

Prosecutors accuse the would-be buyer, 18-year-old Matthew Lee Bibee Jr. of shooting Padgett. Bibee faces several charges, including capital murder. Jordan Denny, who was 16 at the time, is also charged with felony murder.

Kobelo admitted that he helped set up the drug deal.

