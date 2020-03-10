Teen gets 27 years for killing his grandmother in Maine

WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A Maine teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his grandmother and was sentenced as an adult to 27 years in prison.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report his grandmother and guardian was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham home they shared. He later told police that he'd hit Beulah “Marie” Sylvester on the head with a stick.

He pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment. He changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

The victim suffered numerous cracked ribs, bruises, cuts, scrapes and a head injury, according to law enforcement officials.

A murder conviction as an adult carries a 25-year minimum sentence with a maximum potential term of life in prison.