Teen facing charges in 2018 slayings of 2 near Rio Rancho

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy is facing charges in the slayings of two of his friends near Rio Rancho last year.

The name of the 15-year-old suspect isn't being released by The Associated Press because he's a juvenile.

Prosecutors say the teen is accused of two counts of murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery.

It was unclear Monday if he's been arrested yet.

Authorities say 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero were reported missing last Dec. 16 after allegedly being kidnapped from a home in the Northeast Heights.

Their bodies were a few weeks later buried in shallow graves in the mesa northwest of Rio Rancho.

Authorities say the two teens had been shot, beaten and stabbed.