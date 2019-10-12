Suspended officer, wife indicated in death of daughter

EWING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a suspended New Jersey police officer and his wife have been indicted on more serious charges in the death of their 3-month-old daughter last year.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office said Friday that 31-year-old Daniel Bannister was indicated on a charge of first-degree murder while his 29-year-old wife, Catherine, was indicted on a count of second-degree reckless manslaughter.

Both were earlier charged with child endangerment after emergency responders found 3-month-old Hailey not breathing and in cardiac arrest in December at their Ewing Township home. Medical personnel said she had a fractured skull and ribs and died six days later. Prosecutors allege that the injuries "indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse."

Lawyers for the couple have maintained their innocence and said others could be responsible for the child's injuries.