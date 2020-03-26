Suspect still sought in fatal home invasion in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the man killed in an apparent home invasion in Minneapolis.

Gregory Turner, 52, was shot in the chest Monday evening at a duplex. Police said Thursday they are still looking for the shooter.

Authorities say another person was assaulted in the home, but was not taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting involved people who knew each other.

The Star Tribune reports a neighbor called 911 after seeing a woman running from the home, then hearing a gunshot inside the duplex.