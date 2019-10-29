Suspect in trooper's death removed from court after outburst

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with causing the death of a Massachusetts State Police trooper has been removed from the courtroom after an outburst.

David Njuguna (en-juh-GOO'-nuh) was ordered out of the courtroom by a judge Tuesday after apologizing to the trooper's widow and asking why people are lying.

He spoke over his attorney, who was advising him to remain quiet.

The 33-year-old Webster man was escorted out by court officers.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker told Njuguna she wouldn't take his comments into account because he wasn't under oath.

Prosecutors say Njuguna was speeding and high on pot on March 16, 2016, when he struck Trooper Thomas Clardy's cruiser.

Njuguna's lawyer, Peter Ettenberg, says his client lost consciousness because of a "medical event."

Closing arguments in the jury-waived manslaughter trial were scheduled for Tuesday.