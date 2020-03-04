Superintendent's wine auctioned days after DWI arrest

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Jamestown-area Republicans auctioned bottles of wine named for and signed by state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler just days after she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

North Dakota District 12 and 29 Republicans held their Lincoln Day dinner last weekend.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says that for years the dinner has included a wine auction as a fundraiser for candidates.

Eleven bottles of "Baesler's Bulldog Red" and "Superintendent Baesler's Honor Roll White" were auctioned. Baesler signed the bottles before the dinner Saturday, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Baesler, 50, is seeking the North Dakota Republican Party's endorsement for a third term. She was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk Wednesday night.

District 12 Chairwoman Delores Rath said the fundraising wine is named for prominent Republicans.

"We've had Hoeven wine, we've had Dalrymple wine, we've had Cramer wine. We've had all of them," Rath said, referring to several Republicans. “So it just so happened that we had the wine done, and we're not going to condemn her. I'm just not.”