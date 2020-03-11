State Patrol arrests 2 at climate protest in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two people with a climate activist group headed by indigenous leaders were arrested in Olympia Tuesday at a rally demanding that Gov. Jay Inslee draft a climate emergency resolution.

The group set up two tipi-like structures, called “tarpees,” on the steps of the State Capitol building at 5 a.m. Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported. On top of each of the tall structures sat two demonstrators.

The group also was demanding that Inslee extend the legislative session to pass more drastic measures on climate change.

“He could do it in his sleep,” said Paul Chiyokten Wagner, Saanich tribal member and founder of the Protectors of the Salish Sea. “He claims to be a climate hero.”

The group held a similar demonstration in September.

On Tuesday afternoon, State Patrol officers forced the group, which didn’t have a permit to demonstrate, off the steps. At least 10 troopers fitted in riot gear used power tools to disassemble the structures, while two activists sat precariously on top.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis confirmed that the two people were arrested on trespassing charges. Loftis said a tribal liaison was sent to the scene around 9 a.m. to get information about sacred items that troopers should be sensitive of, and the structures were dismantled with “as little damage as humanly possible.”

Loftis said the structures will be returned to the group.