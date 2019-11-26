St. Louis officer to be tried in 2020 in death of colleague

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer will go on trial next year in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge on Monday scheduled Nathaniel Hendren’s trial on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action to begin March 23.

Prosecutors say Hendren, who is 30, shot fellow officer Katlyn Alix at his St. Louis home in January while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere. Alix, who was 24, was off duty.

Hendren's lawyer, Talmage Newton IV, has called Alix’s death a “tragic accident.” But a lawsuit filed by Alix’s family claims Hendren forced other girlfriends to play similar games.

His state peace officer license has been suspended, meaning he cannot work as a police officer.

