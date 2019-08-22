St. Louis mayor backs body cameras, anti-violence program

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has taken a major step toward equipping police with body cameras and thrown her support behind a new effort to combat violence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Krewson said Wednesday in what amounts to something of a public reversal that she will form a committee to seek camera vendors. Her staff said two weeks ago that the cameras were too expensive.

KMOX-AM reports that the mayor also is asking the city comptroller to execute a contract with Cure Violence. Backers say the program has the potential to lower the city's murder rate, which is among the highest in the nation.

Program officials say it employs former criminals who know what prison is like to counsel younger people to stay away from violent crime.