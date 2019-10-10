https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/St-Louis-man-charged-after-infant-daughter-s-14506673.php
St. Louis man charged after infant daughter's fentanyl death
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been charged with child endangerment following his infant daughter's death from the powerful opioid fentanyl.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 32-year-old Demarco Washington is in jail on $250,000 cash only bail for the charge. No attorney was listed for Washington in online court records Thursday.
The newspaper reports that Washington's 11-month-old daughter, Journey, was found unresponsive Feb. 18. Authorities say she later died of fentanyl exposure.
Charging documents say Washington told a detective that he lost a capsule of fentanyl in his daughter's bedroom that day.
