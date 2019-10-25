Spokane County prosecutor fired after quarreling with judge

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A longtime Washington state deputy prosecutor was fired after arguing with a judge over admission of video evidence in a robbery and kidnapping case.

The Spokesman-Review reports that 44-year-old Spokane County deputy prosecutor Kyle Treece was fired Oct. 18 after Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel found Treece in contempt during an Oct. 3 hearing when the jury was not present.

Authorities say it was the second day in the trial of then-22-year-old LaDarion Roberts suspected of tying up and robbing her ex-boyfriend's grandmother in 2018.

Treece sought to present footage to help establish a timeline of the crime, but Hazel deemed that evidence inadmissible.

Treece worked as a prosecutor for 13 years.

He says the contempt ruling played a role in his termination.

Elected prosecutor Larry Haskell declined to comment.

