Spain: Court probes spying of Assange at Ecuadorean embassy

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Court says it is investigating a Spanish security firm that worked for the Ecuadorean Embassy in London on suspicion that it spied on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for U.S. secret services during the seven years he spent in the embassy.

The court said Wednesday it is investigating whether David Morales and his Undercover Global S.L. security agency invaded Assange's privacy and that of his lawyers by installing hidden microphones and other devices in the embassy.

It said the information gathered appeared to have been passed on to Ecuadorean and U.S. bodies.

Assange is jailed in London, fighting extradition to the United States on espionage charges.

He was given asylum in the embassy for some seven years after jumping bail in 2012 when Sweden sought his extradition on sexual misconduct allegations.