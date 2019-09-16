Son, another man charged in Brick man's deadly beating

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have charged a son and another man with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal beating of a Brick Township man.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office say authorities arrested 28-year-old Mark Austin of Brick and 27-year-old Jeray Melton of Salem City.

Austin's father, 55-year-old Mark Austin, was found beaten to death in his Bricktown home on Sept. 7. Officials did not disclose a motive.

The suspects are held in the county jail pending a detention hearing. It is not known if they have retained lawyers.