Sioux Falls police make arrest in fatal stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say the fatal stabbing of a Vermillion man was the result of a "botched drug deal."

A 25-year-old man is under arrest for the death of Zachary Adam Barta Wednesday. Police were called to a Sioux Falls hospital where Barta was being treated. They arrested the Sioux Falls man several hours later on possible murder and manslaughter charges.

He's being held in the Minnehaha County Jail.