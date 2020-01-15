Single bullet lands man in prison for nearly 4 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man with prior criminal convictions was sent to prison for nearly four years Wednesday for being in possession of a single bullet, federal prosecutors said.

In addition to the prison term, Tyshawn Coleman, 30, of Hartford, was sentenced to three years of probation. He pleaded guilty in October to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Coleman was a passenger in a car pulled over in the early morning hours of August 5, 2017 after a witness had reported that the car was involved in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

An officer conducted a pat-down of Coleman and retrieved two clear zip-lock bags from his pocket, one containing marijuana, and the other containing a .45 caliber bullet, prosecutors said.

Coleman has previously been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory to first-degree assault, first-degree assault, and drug charges.