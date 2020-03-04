Silverton officer arrested on assault charges after standoff

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — A police officer is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a woman with a knife, then barricaded himself in a home in Keizer and refused to come out.

Rene Bravo, 60, is charged with assault constituting domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a peace officer in the Monday incident.

According to court documents, Bravo brandished a knife at a woman and punched her in the head. The woman called police, and identified Bravo as a Silverton police sergeant.

Officers escorted the woman and two children out of the house, but Bravo, who was wearing a ballistic carrier vest, refused to listen to officers and barricaded himself. Neighboring homes were also evacuated, as police believed Bravo had access to weapons.

Although Bravo refused to surrender, eventually officers used police dogs to help take him into custody.

Silverton Police Chief Jeff Fossholm told the Statesman Journal that Bravo is on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an internal affairs investigation. He said Bravo was off-duty at the time of the incident.