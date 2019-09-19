Signs removed naming SC highway for disgraced commissioner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State officials have removed signs naming the expressway leading to Columbia's airport for a South Carolina transportation board member who pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.

The "John N. Hardee Expressway" signs were removed Thursday after the same state Department of Transportation Board that Hardee once served on voted to take them down.

New signs calling the road the "Columbia Airport Expressway" immediately went up.

Hardee was sentenced to probation on the obstruction charge for trying to destroy evidence in a FBI investigation.

Prosecutors now want him to serve a year in prison after they say he violated his probation by trying to buy sex from a prostitute hours after he pleaded guilty.

In its vote to remove the signs, the DOT Board says it disavows Hardee's actions