Shot New Haven police captain being released from hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The off-duty New Haven police captain shot while intervening in a deadly shooting earlier this month is being released from the hospital.

Capt. Anthony Duff is being discharged Thursday after suffering gunshot wounds on Aug. 12 when he came across a shooting involving two men in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street.

Duff, who was out of uniform, was shot three times but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, was killed by the gunman, who remains at large.

Duff, a 24-year veteran of the police force and the department's public information officer, radioed to dispatchers to request backup and report he was wounded.