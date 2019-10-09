Shipment of fake Nike shoes seized in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers at the Los Angeles-Long Beach ports complex recently seized more than 14,800 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes in a shipment arriving from China.

The agency says Wednesday that had the fake special edition and retro design shoes been real, the manufacturer's suggested retail prices would have totaled more than $2.2 million.

The shoes were in two containers with contents declared as napkins.

The agency says the shoes violated protected designs and trademarks for various versions of Nike's Air Jordan and Air Max shoes.

Customs and Border Protection says collectors might pay between $1,500 and $2,000 for a legitimate pair of the shoes.