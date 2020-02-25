Sheriffs: Illinois halts transfer of some facing deportation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois sheriffs said Tuesday that some violent felons who had faced deportation are instead being released into local communities after their prison terms end as a result of a policy change by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.

Sheriffs Mike Downey of Kankakee County and Tony Childress of Livingston County told reporters at the state Capitol that they were not given a reason for the policy switch, which they called reckless.

They said Corrections officials announced they were canceling a process under which criminals living in the country illegally were transferred to Pontiac Correctional Center. That's where Kankakee County sheriff's deputies picked them up and detained them under contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The sheriffs said they don't have a number of how many inmates who would have faced deportation were released. Of 223 immigrants transferred from Pontiac to ICE detention in 2019, Downey said 11 were convicted of murder or attempted murder, 37 of predatory criminal sexual assault or abuse, including crimes involving children, and 33 were convicted of a crime involving a weapon.

“It's alarming to think that because of a change in policy that suddenly these types of individuals might be walking the streets and we might not even be aware of it," said Sen. Jason Barickman, a Bloomington Republican. “We're here to first of all, call on the administration to reverse this reckless policy and ensure the public that they're safe.”

Spokeswomen for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to requests for comment.