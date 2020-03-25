Sheriff's office links chase, shooting to body found at home

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — A chase that led to a shooting involving a deputy is connected to the discovery of a body found at a home, a North Carolina sheriff's office said.

Winston-Salem police said a body was found Tuesday evening at the home of Toni Renee Handy, 46, who had been reported missing just after midnight Tuesday by Winston-Salem police, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The medical examiner's office was working to identify the body, officials said.

In the afternoon, a sheriff's deputy spotted Handy's pickup truck, which had been reported stolen. Authorities say Christopher Joel Mock, 45, led deputies on a chase, driving through a shopping center parking lot and crashing into another truck before he was shot. A sheriff's spokeswoman said a gun was found at the scene.

First responders took Mock to the hospital, and he was declared dead in the ambulance before he was revived at the hospital, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. Mock underwent surgery, but his condition wasn't known Tuesday night.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard when a law enforcement officer is involved, to determine if use of force was lawful. The deputies involved are on administrative leave until the SBI's investigation is complete.