Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man driving stolen tractor

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who they said rammed his patrol car with a stolen tractor and nearly rolled it.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page that the deputy encountered the tractor Tuesday morning driving erratically down the center of N.C. Highway 22/42. Its headlights were off, and the tractor eventually went through a yard and caused damage.

The sheriff's office says the man, identified as 20-year-old Cole Steele Jessup, turned the tractor toward the deputy and rammed his patrol car before the deputy fired at the driver. Jessup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy, who was not hurt, has been placed on administrative leave. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.