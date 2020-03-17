Sheriff's Dept.: Fatal shooting in encounter with detectives

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A person described as a suspect by the Pima County Sheriff's Department was fatally shot by at least one sheriff's detective, the department said.

The shooting occurred Monday on the northwest side of metro Tucson after detectives contacted a suspect and began chasing him on foot, the department said in a brief statement.

The suspect died at the scene, the department said.

No information was released about the suspect or why detectives had reason to encounter the person.