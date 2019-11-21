Sheriff: Worker shot, wounded 2 at N Carolina plant

TAR HEEL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve captured a gunman who opened fire in a hog processing plant early Thursday, seriously wounding two co-workers.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker tells WRAL-TV that the suspect is in custody after attacking the two employees in a stairwell at The Smithfield Packing Company plant in Tar Heel.

A sheriff’s statement says deputies responded to an active shooter situation at the plant and airlifted the wounded man and woman to hospitals. Their conditions were unclear as of later Thursday morning.

It says the shooter, dressed in all black, ran from the meatpacking plant and was captured in a nearby wooded area.

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com