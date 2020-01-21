Sheriff: Worker arrested following deadly fight with boss.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A construction worker who fled a work site after a deadly fight with his boss has been captured and arrested, sheriff's investigators said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that Mason Toney, 28, was taken into custody Monday night. He's being detained in connection with the fatal stabbing of William Steven Knight, also 28, earlier Monday at a work site along Florida's Turnpike near Orlando.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led deputies to close the roadway, which caused long delays.

Before Toney was captured, sheriff's officials had warned the public to call authorities if they saw him.

Investigators don't yet know what the fight was about, said sheriff's spokesman Christian Marrero.