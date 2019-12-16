Sheriff: Twin sisters wanted in frying pan attack, burglary

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they are searching for a pair of twin sisters who robbed a woman in her home and beat her with a frying pan.

Identical twins, Kyra and Tyra Faison, 19, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal trespassing in connection with a Dec. 10 robbery, news outlets reported.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Kyra and Tyra Faison kicked opened the victim's door and beat her in the face with a frying pan. They dragged the victim outside and took her car keys and phone while continuously punching her.

Sheriff Victor Hill added the twins to the county's “ most wanted list." The women are described as 5 foot, 2 inches tall and about 117 pounds (53 kilograms). Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Kyra Faison was previously charged with reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and firing a weapon in a previous incident. She pleaded not guilty to the charges but failed to appear in court on Dec. 11, the day after the frying pan attack.

It's unclear if the twins have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.