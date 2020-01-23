Sheriff: Meth bust is largest ever in Grant County

CARSON, N.D. (AP) — A Carson man is in custody after Grant County authorities say they intercepted a package with 5 pounds of methamphetamine, an amount they say is the largest seizure in the county.

“Nothing has ever come close,” said Sheriff John Foss. The meth has a street value of about $40,000, Foss said.

Authorities said someone who received the package in error called sheriff's officials earlier this week, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael Eckis the next day. He's charged with felony conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and two misdemeanor drug charges.

Eckis is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. Court documents do not list a defense attorney.