Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot during police standoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An armed man was fatally shot during a police standoff in Florida, authorities said.

Officers responded to an Arlington Manor home Thursday after a woman reported that her former husband had forced his way inside and fired a gun, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference.

The woman was able to get outside to safety, but the man remained in the house and threatened to kill himself, officials said. SWAT officers showed up about an hour after the initial call.

The man eventually exited the house and began waving the gun, Waters said. The man ran back into the house momentarily before coming back out and pointing the gun at an officer, police said. The officer fired one round and the man died at the scene, Waters said.

Officials didn't immediately disclose the races of the officer or the armed man.