Sheriff: Alabama man wanted for sexually abusing girl

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have asked for the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

Allen Dale Stromberg, 45, is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger said Stromberg is being charged with rape and sexual abuse of a child.

The girl told an adult about the alleged abuse who then reported it to authorities, Sedinger said.

“We need to get him,” the sheriff said.

It was not immediately known when the alleged rape and sexual abuse took place and how Stromberg knows the girl who is 12 or 13 years old, according to authorities.

Authorities said Stromberg has an Alabama commercial driving license and may be looking for work as a truck driver or heavy machine operator in the Dothan area.

Tips can be sent to the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.