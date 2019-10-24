Sheriff: 5 children found in 'squalor'; parents arrested

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they've arrested a couple after five children were found "living in squalor."

News outlets report 26-year-old Diana Salbon and 22-year-old Erick Perez-Viera were charged Wednesday with unlawful conduct toward children.

The situation came to light after a property manager told Berkeley County deputies an inspector had entered the house and heard children in a locked bedroom crying for help, saying they were hungry. Sheriff Duane Lewis says human and animal feces were found upstairs.

Salbon is the children's mother and Perez-Viera is one child's father. Lewis says the pair rented two rooms upstairs.

He says the children and the leaseholder's children were taken into protective custody. Lewis says the leaseholder wasn't charged but an investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear whether the duo has an attorney.