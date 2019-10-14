Serial stowaway remains jailed after latest airport arrest

This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Chicago police say Hartman was arrested Friday, Oct. 12, 2019 after officers determined she didn't have a boarding pass or identification. The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that's played out for a decade at airports across the United States, including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London.

CHICAGO (AP) — A 67-year-old woman with a history of sneaking onto flights without a ticket will remain jailed after the latest incident in which police say she tried to get past security at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday night and later charged with felony criminal trespass. A judge on Sunday granted her bail but ordered that she stay in custody until a related probation hearing.

Hartman's arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that's played out for a decade at airports across the U.S., including last year when she was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London.

She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and was sentenced in March to 18 months' probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago's two commercial airports.